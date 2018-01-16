NY lawmaker calls for legalization of recreational marijuana

By Published:
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, medical marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions green-lighted federal prosecutors to pursue violators of federal marijuana laws, not only states that legalized recreational pot are at risk of a crackdown, but so is most of the rest of America. All but four states allow some form of medical marijuana, even Sessions’ home state of Alabama. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of the people looking to take Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s job says marijuana can help restore transportation systems across New York State.

Former Erie County executive Joel Giambra is calling for a legalization of recreational marijuana statewide.

He says the tax revenue that comes from marijuana sales can help with transportation infrastructure, including the New York City subway system and roads and bridges all over the state.

Recreational marijuana is now legal in eight states across the country.

News 4 reached out to the governor’s office for a response to Giambra’s plan.

