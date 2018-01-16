NY Attorney General releases report into the death of Edson Thevenin

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Attorney General’s Office released its report into the shooting death of Edson Thevenin on Tuesday.

According to the report, the attorney general’s office did not obtain adequate evidence to make a finding of criminal culpability.

Attorney General Schneiderman released the following statement:

“Edson Thevenin’s death was a tragedy. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Our investigation uncovered significant problems with the Troy Police Department’s evidence collection, preservation, and analysis practices in this case. These problems included a flawed, prejudged analysis of the evidence and a failure to properly interview all of the available witnesses to the shooting. As detailed in the report, these failures undermined the homicide investigation and must be quickly and thoroughly addressed. As a matter of law, regardless of the ultimate conclusions reached by our office, criminal prosecution in this case was made impossible because the officer involved testified before a 2016 grand jury without having waived immunity from prosecution. We are always committed to conducting a fully independent review of the facts in these cases, and to providing an exhaustive and transparent accounting of our investigation.”

The attorney general’s office is recommending that the Troy Police Department make several urgent and systematic reforms to departmental practices.

Thevenin was shot by Troy Sgt. Randy French following a traffic stop in Apirl 2016. Last month, a grand jury handed up a three count indictment against Rensselaer District Attorney Joel Abelove for his handling of the case.



According to the Attorney General’s Office, in March 2017, Abelove tried to stop the investigation stating it was unconstitutional. The New York Supreme Court rejected the claims in an August 2017 ruling.

No word on when the trial will begin.

