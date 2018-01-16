Lawmakers urging compromise on DACA deal

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – As immigration talks turn toxic in Washington, lawmakers and activists on both sides urge compromise in order to find a solution for DACA.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina, says he wants to find a permanent solution for so-called Dreamers.

“The only way you’re going to fix a problem in Washington is to get a bipartisan solution. I urge the president to lead us to that bipartisan solution,” Sen. Graham (R-South Carolina) said.

On Monday, President Trump attacked Democrats in a series of tweets. One said, “Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military.”

Democrats and activists blame the president for negotiations falling apart last week.

“What the heck does it take to get this guy to say yes to a deal? Two months ago the president said he wanted border security and DACA in one bill. The Democrats offered such a deal and he moved the goal post by adding additional categories,” Jose Magana-Salgado, an Immigration Consultant, said.

Mitt Romney, who may be considering a run for Utah’s Senate seat, joined the debate with a tweet, saying, “The poverty of an aspiring immigrant’s nation of origin is as irrelevant as their race. The sentiment attributed to POTUS is inconsistent with America’s history.”

While Republicans and Democrats have failed to reach a deal on DACA so far, some people can now renew their DACA permits. The Department of Homeland Security announced they are once again accepting renewal applications following a court ruling out of San Francisco last week.

“We don’t know what the court decision is going to mean moving forward. It should in no way undermine the ongoing bipartisan discussions,” Magana-Salgado said.

Both sides say they want a permanent solution and Sen. Graham says most Americans do too.

“Reaching those goals will require action by Congress and the president’s signature,” Sen. Graham said.