Gov. Cuomo lays out plan to fix $4.4B deficit

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled the FY 2019 Executive Budget on Tuesday.

The governor’s office says the budget includes a number of proposals including fighting the federal tax assault to ending the opioid epidemic by holding pharmaceutical companies accountable to investing in education.

“For the past eight years, we have restored fiscal discipline while achieving historic progressive accomplishments and strengthening middle class New Yorkers. The FY 2019 Budget builds on our strong record and continues to move New York forward, by protecting taxpayers against the federal assault, investing in education to support and train the next generation, and implementing bold progressive policies to make New York a more just and fair state for all,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Together, we will continue to deliver on the promise of progressive government -even while tackling unprecedented challenges head on. We will restore citizen confidence and ensure management competence. This bold agenda charts a path forward toward a better future for all New Yorkers.”

Highlights of the FY 2019 Executive Budget:

State Operating Funds spending is $100.0B – an increase of 1.9 percent (State Operating Funds exclude Federal funds and capital)

All Funds spending $168.2 billion for FY 2019

Protects New Yorkers from federal tax assault

Closes carried interest loophole

Increases School Aid by $769 million – doubling the statutory School Aid growth cap and bringing total investment to $26.4 Billion

Provides $7.5 billion in State support for higher education in New York – an increase of $1.4 billion or 24 percent since FY 2012

Provides $118 Million to continue the successful Excelsior Scholarship and extend the income cap to $110,000

Establishes a new opioid epidemic surcharge

Imposes a Healthcare Insurance Windfall Profit Fee

Defers Large Corporate Tax Credits

Continues the phase-in of the Middle-Class Tax Cut for six million New Yorkers – saving households $250 on average and $700 annually when fully effective.