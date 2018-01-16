Clifton Park residents concerned over water contamination notice

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – About 2,000 Clifton Park residents received a notice just last week that a sample taken back in November reflected higher than expected levels of a carcinogen in their drinking water.

The Clifton Park Water Authority says the report reflected contamination levels from months ago and the water is now safe. Some residents say they are still too concerned to take a drink.

“Any carcinogen no matter how slight isn’t something I want to be drinking,” Ellwood Sloat, a Malta resident, said.

A quarterly water sample taken in November revealed that Saratoga County residents between exits 10 and 12 could have consumed water contaminated with haloacetic acids or HAA’s. Those carcinogens formed during the disinfection process and the notice just reached thousands of residents.

“I’m not happy at all. You know you expect to turn on the faucet and get clean water. You don’t expect to have to worry about contamination in your water,” Deborah Scott, a Clifton Park resident, said.

The water authority says that the levels were just slightly above the 60 microgram per liter maximum set by the NY Department of Health.

“We were at 63.5. That number was high enough to throw our annual average above the maximum contaminant level and it barely threw it over,” Don Austin said.

According to the water authority, the notice reflects old samples, and the HAA levels are now “well below” that 60 microgram standard.

“Because our levels are now already back down below normal there really is no immediate risk to public health,” Austin said.

Residents are still left with questions about the process.

“I’m wondering why it took so long,” Deborah Scott said.

“It was discovered in November? And now I got it on January 12th? That’s a long delay,” Sloat said.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the State Department of Health about the process of informing residents.

The agency says between processing the sample and confirming the results, the water authority had 30 days to give notice to residents, a deadline they met.