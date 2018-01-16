Banks drop off money for Cohoes fire victims

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Victims of a massive fire in Cohoes are one step closer to getting back on their feet.

After months of waiting, they’ll receive some of the money that was raised for them.

The money was raised through fundraisers and donations that was funneled into accounts at three local banks. More than $100,000 was collected.

On Tuesday, those banks turned the cash over to the Catholic Charities of Albany. It will be the lead agency administering the relief funds.

Case managers will meet with the 35 families who were affected and make sure the money is distributed in a fair and equitable way.

Following the days and months since the fire, they saw a tremendous amount of love and generosity.

“It’s not easy for everybody. There are disasters going on all over but somehow they were able to say let’s get to Cohoes and help those victims. So again to everybody who made this day possible and who has helped our city, I say thank you,” Cohoes Mayor Shawn Morse said. “This whole thing was a team effort from the firefighting all the way to the distribution of money and I couldn’t be prouder of Cohoes.”

If you were a victim of that fire and are in need of assistance and haven’t reached out call (518)-641-6953. Officials want to hear from you.