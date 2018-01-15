Some remain skeptical of changes coming to Cohoes Boulevard

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A dangerous stretch of road will soon be given a facelift with the hope of making it safer, but not everyone is on board.

In June 2016, 16-year-old Brittany Knight was hit and killed while crossing a busy stretch of 787 in Cohoes. The accident sparked outrage from neighbors and a demand for change.

Not a day goes by that Charles Hunter doesn’t worry.

“Monday through Friday we fear for him every time,” he said.

To get to school, his 15-year-old son is forced to cross at the same intersection of 787 where Knight was killed.

“I could never imagine getting that phone call: your son has been hit or hurt,” he said.

Hunter’s son was classmates with Knight.

“He was pretty traumatized by it,” Hunter said.

But the issues at that intersection began long ago.

“This is Bridge Avenue Raceway.”

“They fly through here all the time.”

Many accidents have taken place in front of Hunter’s house.

“All the time,” he said. “At least two a week.”

After joining his neighbors to fight for change, there is hope on the horizon. The Department of Transportation announced it would raise the pavement at the Bridge Avenue intersection as well as at Dyke Avenue and Ontario Street.

It will work as a terrace. By gently elevating the road four inches, the hope is it will force cars to slow down.

Brian Macaravey lives nearby. Cars fly by every day.

“You get used to it after a while,” he said.

He supports the planned changes, but Hunter isn’t so sure.

“At least something is in the process, but the roundabout, the raised pavement, I don’t think any of that is going to work,” he said.

Construction for the raised pavement will begin later in the year with the hope of completion in 2019.