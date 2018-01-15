Siena Poll: 74% of New Yorkers say sexual harassment in the workplace is a “significant problem”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Siena College Research Institute poll was released Monday, showing New Yorkers’ views on race relations and sexual harassment in the workplace.

Only 39% of New Yorkers say race relations in New York state are good or excellent, while 43% say they are fair, and 15% say they are poor. That is up from a 2015 poll in which 31% of respondents said race relations were positive.

“New Yorkers say race relations are a little better on Martin Luther King Day in 2018 than they were in 2015, but not by a lot. Fifty-seven percent of whites, 55 percent of Latinos and 71 percent of blacks say race relations are only fair or poor,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “With little regional or party differences, at least 54 percent of voters from every party and region of the state say race relations in New York are fair or poor.

68% of New Yorkers say ethnic and racial minorities in New York experience discrimination, and 29% of New Yorkers say they themselves have been treated unfairly because of their race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation.

The poll also asked New Yorkers about their views on sexual harassment in the workplace.

Among all voters, 74 percent say sexual harassment in the workplace is a significant problem (29 percent say ‘very’ significant) compared to only 14 percent who say it’s not a very significant problem and six percent who say it’s not at all significant.

More than one-third are aware of sexual harassment where they have worked, and one-quarter of all voters – including 36 percent of women – say they have been the victim of workplace sexual harassment.

“Just as a staggering 29 percent of New Yorkers say they’ve been treated unfairly based on race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation, a comparable and equally staggering 25 percent say they’ve been the victim of sexual harassment,” Greenberg said. “Thirty-six percent of women say they’ve been victimized by sexual harassment at some point in their lives, while 10 percent say they’ve been victimized in the last five years. White women, 39 percent, are more likely to say they’ve been the victim of sexual harassment than black women, 28 percent.”

The poll surveyed registered New York voters via telephone. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points.

For full details on the poll, and to read about its methodology visit: http://files.constantcontact.com/9c83fb30501/aabef889-575d-4c2b-a075-ccaacc873776.pdf