Police: Woman drove drunk with a child in her vehicle

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is facing charges after police say she was driving under the influence with a child in her car.

The incident happened at around 12:45 a.m.

Police say Lauren Snow, 35, was trying to drive away from the King Pin Bowling Center on Saratoga Road when officers spotted her driving without her headlights on.

She was stopped in the parking lot where police say she failed standard field sobriety tests. Snow was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated-child in vehicle.

Police say she had a BAC of 0.15 percent.

The 8-year-old child was turned over to a responsible adult.

She was released pending her arraignment later this week.