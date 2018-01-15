Police: Teen on sled killed by drunk driver

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana teen died Saturday night after police say a drunk driver hit and killed her when her sled entered a roadway.

Davis Collier, a 16-year old junior at Castle High School, was killed while sledding near the Newburgh Lock and Dam Saturday night. Warrick County Dispatch confirmed crews responded to a sledding accident at 10:13 p.m. at the hill.

When officers arrived, they found Collier had been struck by a car driven by Galina Witte, 20, of Evansville.

It was reported that the teenager had been sledding and was struck when the sled entered the roadway and slid into the path of the oncoming vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Newburgh Police Department along with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident.

Witte was arrested and preliminary charged with Operating While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction and Operating While Intoxicated Endangering.

