KKK flyers attacking Martin Luther King Jr. distributed in the Capital Region

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – KKK flyers are popping up again in the Capital Region.

This time, instead of recruiting members, their message attacks Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of Monday’s holiday.

Christopher Steding lives in a quiet neighborhood in Johnstown.

Over the weekend, he reached out to us to let us know about a disturbing discovery he made on his way out the door Sunday morning.

“At first I thought it was just a joke, a bad joke, done in poor taste, but I don’t know anyone that crass to use that as a joke… And then the reality sunk in and it was kind of upsetting.”

Tucked into his car windshield was this small piece of paper with a picture of Martin Luther King Jr. surrounded by the letters KKK.

He says he felt like he was in some sort of time warp.

“It was bizarre to find something in this day and age like that on my car.”

The flyers refer to doctor king as a communist pervert and encourage people to question whether they want to promote “this type of man” as a national hero to our children.

Toward the bottom, there’s a website and numbers for a Klan hotline.

“It’s somewhat laughable in its entirety, but it’s just ignorant.”

Steding says he was aware that these flyers had been popping up in surrounding communities, but says he thought that by now they’d have moved on.

“I thought they would just come and die, but no they seem to be perpetuating themselves and that’s what’s probably most disturbing.”

While the content is legal, under freedom of speech whoever is behind this could face charges for littering and trespassing.

“Stay off my property. The only way this stuff gets to grow and succeed is if no one does nothing if people just sit back and let it happen and think someone else is going to take care of it. You gotta put the light of day on them and they usually die from that.”

Police say they want to hear from you if you’ve found one of these flyers.

They’ve received a handful of reports and they know there are more out there. Police are trying to get a timeline for when they’re being distributed so that they can review surveillance video.

Identical flyers were found over the weekend in Virginia.