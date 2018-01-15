Gov. Cuomo reveals 2018 budget proposal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo will be presenting his budget proposal.

“People are sort of shadowboxing their way through the beginning stages of the budget battle,” Blair Horner, Director of NYPIRG, said.

The budget battle, as Horner refers to it, has already begun, with Senate Republicans announcing their plan as budget negotiations begin.

“This is about what are we doing to keep people in the state of New York, how we are making things affordable and what are we doing to actually create jobs,” Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan said.

The Senate Majority’s plan does little to address the projected $4 billion budget deficit, with its goal to cap state spending and cap taxes. However, Horner believes the deficit shouldn’t be too big of a concern.

“It’s a relatively small number of the budget and my guess is that lawmakers will figure out some way to scotch tape together a budget on time,” Horner said. “It is, after all, an election year and that’s not a good year to raise taxes, to cut services or be late on the budget.”

A few key items in the budget that people expect will be addressed will be the following:

The education budget. Education groups are asking for more money next year. Assembly Democrats say that this will be at the top of their budget priorities.

Middle-class tax relief, since the state is expecting a shortfall due to the federal tax bill.

Sexual harassment and corruption.

How the state will address health insurance with the federal subsidies being reduced.

“The core functions of the government, I think everyone is about 90 percent there. The fight is usually over the remaining $5 billion,” Horner said.

NEWS10 ABC will have full coverage of the budget proposal on Tuesday.