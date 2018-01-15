Footprints in snow may have cracked case in several home burglaries

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Following footprints in the snow Colonie Police may have helped to crack the case of several local home burglaries.

“It was a case of $15,000 in stolen jewelry from a home on Old Niskayuna Road. Colonie Police say it was good old-fashioned police work that helped them solve the case when they followed footprints in the snow.

Those footprints lead straight to the parking lot of a neighboring business where employees remembered seeing a red Mercury Sable parked in the lot during the time of the alleged burglary on January 10th.

Colonie Police Lt. Robert Winn said. “Investigators continued to follow up and located some surveillance footage from the area. We were able to identify the vehicle which returned to Mr. Harris,”

Police say the vehicle and its owner Paul Harris were located at his Albany apartment on Hoffman Avenue.

“He did have some jewelry on him. However, it was not from our burglary. It appears as though our jewelry from our burglary was already disposed of at a local second-hand store or pawn shop.”

Colonie Police say 66-year-old Harris is a career burglar-who has been working with his alleged accomplice 26-year-old John Pietrzak. Both are facing burglary, grand larceny, and criminal mischief charges.

“It’s extremely likely that they are suspects in other burglaries. Primarily in Albany County, Southern Albany County, Altamont, Guilderland, and Bethlehem.”

Winn says Colonie Police are working with those agencies to see if the suspects are connected to those crimes.