Deadly flu now considered epidemic

By Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. Guidelines released Monday, Jan. 18, 2016, from CDC and the American College of Physicians, move beyond simple statements that antibiotics don't work for viruses like the common cold or the flu. They lay out how doctors begin deciding if antibiotics are warranted for some other common respiratory complaints, explain that decision to patients and offer guidance on symptom relief. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ATLANTA (NEWS10) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling this winter’s widespread and deadly flu season an epidemic.

Every state except Hawaii and Washington, D.C. are seeing widespread activity.

More than half of the country classifying it as “high”. In New York, there has been an almost 40 percent increase in reported cases. More than 1,200 people have been hospitalized in just a week period.

Health officials are still recommending the flu shot if you haven’t already received it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s