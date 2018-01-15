6-year-old girl hallucinates after taking common flu medicine

By Published:
FILE -- This Wednesday, March 15, 2006 file photo shows the antiviral drug Tamiflu. The World Health Organization says healthy people who catch swine flu don't need antiviral drugs like Tamiflu. In new advice issued to health officials on Friday, Aug. 21, 2009, the U.N. agency said doctors don't need to give Tamiflu to healthy people who have mild to moderate cases of swine flu. WHO said the drug should definitely be used to treat people in risk groups who get the virus. That includes children less than five years old, pregnant women, people over age 65 and those with other health problems like heart disease, HIV or diabetes. The new advice contradicts government policies such as those in Britain, which has been giving out Tamiflu to all people suspected of having swine flu. (AP Photo/Michael Probst/file)

ALLEN, Texas (KXAN) — A 6-year-old girl in North Texas is recovering from nervous system problems after taking a flu medicine. Doctors say it’s a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.

The little girl, whose family wanted to remain anonymous, was diagnosed with the flu. She took the commonly-used medicine, but the family says she started hallucinating, running away from school and tried to hurt herself.

“The second-story window was open, which is in her bedroom, and she used her desk to climb up onto it and she was about to jump out the window when my wife came up and grabbed her,” the girl’s father said.

They took her to the doctor, who said her symptoms are a side effect of Tamiflu that affects a very small number of people.

“It can happen,” said ER Dr. Glenn Hardesty. “Less than one percent is what’s listed in the data sheet. I’ve been in practice 20 years, and I haven’t seen that particular complication.”

The side effects are written in the fine print, and Hardesty said there’s always a chance of a side effect from any drug. Fortunately for this little girl, the effects are temporary.

Her parents sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration to let them know about their situation, and want to let other parents know how important it is to do their homework and weigh the risks.

“Know that side effects are there for a reason,” the girl’s father said. “They’re written down for a reason. I guess they can happen, and we got the short end of the stick.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s