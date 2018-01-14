Stockade residents marvel and prepare for ice jams in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ice jams in Schenectady caused some flooding overnight in neighborhoods like the historic Stockade district.

Flood waters from the Mohawk River entered the Stockade district overnight and froze over so people in this neighborhood woke up to a dangerously icy situation.

Trey Chewens moved into the historic Stockade district just a few months back because of its proximity to the Mohawk.

So when he first saw the frozen waters saturday night, he was excited to marvel at the beauty of nature.

“It kind of looked like a scene from the Titanic,” said Chewens.

But panic set in when Chewens heard a “snapping” noise, the sound of a frozen river breaking and giving way to running waters.

“At first it was really cool. That’s why I was so excited when I heard that tree snap noise and the river started gushing. At first it’s kind of cool but it’s also kind of dangerous. It’s a little scary,” Chewens said.

He is not the only one who was concerned.

“We’re just looking down the street here and all we saw was a wave of water. So we come up here because we wanted to help everyone get moving and get out because it can come up in a split second,” said Peter Stabinski of Schenectady.

The resulting flood quickly rose into the streets and froze overnight, creating hazards and road blocks all over town Sunday morning.

“Now it looks like a huge mess. Yesterday it was like, Mother Nature. She’s wild. But, now it’s like who’s going to clean this up,” said Chewens.

Still, residents said this part of Schenectady has seen floods before.

“This is nothing new. This is just, when the weather decides we get the rain after a couple of days if it’s going to come it’ll come. It could be unexpected, and it could chase you right up the street really fast,” Stabinski said.