Showdown set: Battle-tested Patriots vs. fresh-faced Jaguars

NEW YORK (AP) — Watch out, New England. Here comes Sacksonville.

Tom Brady and the big game-tested Patriots square off against the sack-happy Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday in the AFC championship game in Foxborough, Massachusetts — with the winner headed to the Super Bowl.

That’s nothing new for New England, of course, which has been there three of the past six seasons.

For fresh-faced Jacksonville, however, this is all rare territory.

The Jaguars are playing in the conference title game for just the third time in franchise history, and first since losing to Tennessee during the 1999 season. Jacksonville is also one of four franchises to never play in the Super Bowl.

I’m sure there will still be tons of people that are going to disapprove or talk negative or hate or do whatever they want,” quarterback Blake Bortles said.

“But we get to keep playing. We get an opportunity to go play in Foxborough for another week, so I’m just honored to be able to do this and especially with this group of guys.”

And, it has all come full circle for Tom Coughlin, who was Jacksonville’s coach the previous time the franchise got this far in the postseason.

He went on to win two Super Bowls with the New York Giants — both against Bill Belichick’s Patriots — but is now the Jaguars’ executive vice president of football operations. He helped assemble a squad with coach Doug Marrone that has been powered by a tenacious defense that ranked second in the NFL during the regular season in sacks.

After a few ho-hum games, Bortles, running back Leonard Fournette and the Jaguars offense showed it isn’t too shabby, either, outslugging Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers in a stunning 45-42 victory Sunday .

“Obviously, with what they have on their side of the ball, it’s a good team and we know they’ve got a good offense,” Bortles said. “We knew we had to keep scoring.”

There’s also this neat nugget: Jacksonville’s first AFC championship game appearance came during the 1996 season — against New England, which went on to play in the Super Bowl under then-coach Bill Parcells and lost to the Brett Favre-led Green Bay Packers.

“It’s been an awesome year,” Bortles said, “and we want to keep it going.”

The Patriots have made it to the AFC championship game for seven straight seasons, clinching this trip with a 35-14 drubbing of the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night . New England has advanced to the Super Bowl in three of the past six seasons.

“The reality of the NFL is what we did this week will have nothing to do with what happens next week,” Brady said. “We’re going to have to go repeat it, so you’ve got to get right back to work, right back to the process of trying to figure out how to break down our opponent.

“Everyone’s got to feel good physically and mentally and go out there and try to cut it loose one more time in a huge game.”

The Patriots know how to do that, and they’re masters of tuning out distractions. Despite a published report during the week that raised questions about the relationships between Brady, Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft, New England was all business on the field against the Titans.

“It’s pretty incredible to be a part of that,” Brady said. “I think the thing is that we don’t really take it for granted around here. I know how hard it is to get to this game. We’re very blessed to do it.”

Meanwhile, Philadelphia awaits the winner of the New Orleans-Minnesota game later Sunday to find out who it will face in the NFC title game. The Eagles used steady play by Nick Foles and a late goal-line stand to beat the Atlanta Falcons 15-10 on Saturday.

“We’ll be ready for next week,” defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said.