Police investigating how car ended up on the ice in Schenectady’s Iroquois Lake

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police are investigating how a car ended up partially submerged into the ice on Schenectady Central Park’s Iroquois Lake Sunday morning.

Schenectady Police say a passerby called to report a car on the ice around 7:00 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived the car was empty. Tire tracks on the ice stretch all the way across the lake to the place where the car began to partially nose dive into the ice.

Car crash on Iroquois Lake in Schenectady Central Park. You can see the broken ice where the car seems to have entered, and the tire marks stretching all the way across the lake to the place where it began to nose dive. Police still investigating pic.twitter.com/rkBTip8wSv — Lexi Nahl (@LexiNahlTV) January 14, 2018

Police called the car’s registered owner, who police say was unaware of the car’s current predicament on the ice.

A tow truck was called and the car was pulled off of the ice.

Police are still investigating who was driving the car at the time of the accident and how it ended up on the ice. Police say the car has not been reported as stolen.