Infestation and poor management at Rensselaer senior living facility

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Residents at a senior living facility are speaking out about their poor living conditions.

They’re saying enough is enough and that it’s time to get the respect they deserve.

Even the parking lot outside the Renwyck Apartments could be dangerous.

There are sheets of ice and it doesn’t look like any salt has been put down recently.

But inside the conditions are even worse.

People are living with mold and varmints in their apartments, cockroaches are coming out of walls and some are finding bedbugs in their sheets and their packages stolen.

Elevators aren’t reliable and neither is the management.

People living here said no one seems to listen or care about their situation.

They’re currently in a transition period with management but they said that’s not an excuse.

They’re concerned for their health and security and feel what’s been happening is almost criminal.

“My life’s work, the 45 years I worked and paid taxes involved being an advocate for people less fortunate. Now I’m one of those who needs both to advocate for myself and my community here,” said Pat Hughes, resident.

The Chairman of the Rensselaer County Legislature is requesting the Department of Housing contact the Attorney General’s office to investigate the problems here and at another facility in the city.