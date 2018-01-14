Fire breaks out on 2nd Street in Albany, burn victim taken to hospital

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Fire Department Chief Joe Gregory stated one person was taken to Albany Medical Center for burns.

Another person inside the home got out safely. But, there’s still a very active scene as fire crews try to put out hot spots at a home behind 318 2nd Street.

Chief Gregory said the call came in at 7:25 p.m. Sunday night and when they arrived they found heavy fire on the first floor.

They got it under control and were able to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings.

It’s a one family home, two stories wood frame structure.

The two people who live here are a brother and sister, ages 65 and 70.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.