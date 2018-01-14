Dunkin’ Donuts looking to re-brand by dropping the Donuts

Web Staff Published:

QUINCY, Mass. (NEWS10) – Some potential changes might be coming to a well-known coffee chain, that being Dunkin’ Donuts.

A new Dunkin’ Donuts store opening in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Massachusetts is going to just be called “Dunkin’” in an attempt to rebrand it as more of a coffee destination.

The store will be unveiled on Tuesday and will be the first in the nation with the new name.

But don’t worry, the donuts aren’t going anywhere. The store will still sell the chain’s signature treats.

Officials say the Quincy franchise will also pilot new concepts including multiple high-tech drive-thru lanes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s