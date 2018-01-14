Dunkin’ Donuts looking to re-brand by dropping the Donuts

QUINCY, Mass. (NEWS10) – Some potential changes might be coming to a well-known coffee chain, that being Dunkin’ Donuts.

A new Dunkin’ Donuts store opening in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Massachusetts is going to just be called “Dunkin’” in an attempt to rebrand it as more of a coffee destination.

The store will be unveiled on Tuesday and will be the first in the nation with the new name.

But don’t worry, the donuts aren’t going anywhere. The store will still sell the chain’s signature treats.

Officials say the Quincy franchise will also pilot new concepts including multiple high-tech drive-thru lanes.