3 States create DUI task force

(NEWS10) – A law enforcement crackdown spanning three states ends with a number of tickets and arrests.

On Friday, agencies from New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire all worked together to cover a 100 mile radius on what was expected to be a busy night out on the roads ahead of the holiday weekend.

Of the 105 vehicles stopped by officers, they made five arrests and issued 31 speeding tickets.

Officers say it was all in effort to keep drivers safe, as studies show people slow down for about one thousand feet after seeing a cop before returning to dangerous driving behavior.