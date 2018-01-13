Water main break affecting Rensselaer County residents

Web Staff Published:

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A water main break Saturday morning is affected residents’ water in Rensselaer County.

The Troy Public Utilities Department says a water main break occurred around 8:30 a.m. Saturday and affected residents in Troy, North Greenbush, and surrounding areas.

Troy DPU says the break has been isolated and affected residents should have water restored soon. No word yet on any boil water advisories.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest information.

