Thurman Station Bridge closed, flooding and ice jamming impacting Route 418

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Up north the weather is causing some major issues for travelers.

Ice jams flooded a bridge that connects two Warren County communities.

The Thurman Station Bridge is closed.

Early this morning ice on the Hudson River started jamming up, causing the water to rise and flood Route 418 and River Street.

The road is just buried by water and ice. It’s causing big problems for people traveling in the area.

It’s the main route for people to get from Thurman to Warrensburg or to the Northway and alternate routes can add 30 to 40 minutes to normal travel times.

I’m told that this usually happens in the spring and not this time of the year and cold temps right now and overnight could cause more issues.