Rotterdam police searching for driver in fatal pedestrian hit and run

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam police are on the lookout for the driver who they say hit and killed a pedestrian on Hamburg Street Friday night then fled the scene.

Police say an SUV struck a pedestrian walking Southbound on Hamburg Street around 11:15 p.m. Friday. The pedestrian was killed, and the vehicle fled the scene.

Police describe the vehicle as a small to midsize SUV with potential front-end damage.

Officials have not yet identified the victim, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact the Rotterdam Police Department at 518-335-7397.

