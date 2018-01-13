Boil water order issued for parts of Rotterdam

Published:

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Department of Environmental Health has issued a boil water order for the following addresses in the town of Rotterdam due to a water main break:

  • Curry Road (between Altamont Ave. and Marlette Street)
  • All of Stuart Street
  • All of Duglin Avenue
  • All of Bigsby Village
  • All of Curry Manor

All of the above residents in these areas have been ordered by the Schenectady County Public Health to boil all water for drinking and cooking until further notice.

Residents should boil water until further notice and will be informed via hand delivered notice and bynotice to the media when tests confirm that no harmful bacteria are in the system and you no longer need to boil your water.

For additional updates, contact the Water Department of the Town of Rotterdam at 377-7400 or visit the Schenectady County website at www.schenectadycounty.com and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SchenectadyCounty.

 

