Boil water order for parts of Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City government officials have issued a mandatory boil water order has been issued for customers affected in the city of Troy located south of Congress and Pawling due to a main break.

Until this boil water order is lifted affected residents are required to boil water before use for drinking or cooking purposes.

Saturday morning, the Troy Department of Public Utilities received reports of reduced water pressure and water service outages.

Crews have isolated the impacted main and service has been restored to affected residents. Water pressure is expected to return over the next several hours, and residents may experience discolored water and pressure fluctuations while the system pressurizes.

For more information, please contact the City of Troy Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0319 or (518) 237-0611 after hours or the Rensselaer County Department of Health at (518) 270-2655.