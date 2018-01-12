Vermont governor says he intends on signing marijuana bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF/WVNY) – There is mixed reaction after Vermont’s legislature moves to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

It could take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks before it ends up on the governor’s desk.

Thursday, Governor Scott reassured Vermonters he plans to sign it.

“This is a libertarian approach,” Said Governor Scott. “I’ve said i’m not philosophically opposed to it, I know there are diverse opinions right here in this room as to whether we should move forward but I still firmly believe what you do in your home should be your own business as long as it doesn’t affect anyone else.”

Once the governor receives the bill, he’ll have five days to sign it.

The new marijuana bill would take effect July 1.