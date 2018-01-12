Preparations underway for upcoming cold weather

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) – A drop in temperatures Friday night is expected to give way to an icy situation this weekend.

All over the Capital Region, people are preparing for things to take a turn for the icy and stocking up on salt ahead of freezing temps.

“We’re here today so that we don’t have to travel tomorrow. We’re going to be home and just stay inside and let it do what it’s going to do,” A Curtis Lumber customer said.

Salt is stockpiled high and going fast at Capital Region supply stores.

“There are many products out there and there are a lot more people who have been buying recently than in the past,” Brian McVay, Curtis Lumber hardware manager, said.

The experts at Curtis Lumber say that for the best salt bust, you might want to consider mixing products

“Most people will either use sand or salt, but I prefer the mixture. It makes for a much better aggregate and solution. This [rock salt] is good down to about ten degrees. When it’s mixed with sand it makes a much better and longer lasting melt

Down the street at True Value, one customer says he anticipates an early Saturday morning spent salting his driveway.

“I’ll be up probably around five or six a.m. I have children that have to go to work and it’s my first priority,” Dan Emery, True Value Customer, said.

He’s not the only one prepping.

National Grid has already scheduled extra crews to work over the weekend expecting weather-related damage.

“It looks like at some point it’s going to turn over to ice which could cause some problems with trees coming down on our lines,” Nathan Stone, of National Grid, said.

National Grid reps say to remember that those fallen lines could be very dangerous.

“If you see a down line, consider it live and don’t go near it. Give us a call and we’ll send somebody out. We may be a little busy tomorrow but we will definitely get to it, just safety first.”

National Grid representatives say that if snow does come in over the weekend, make sure you keep your vents clear so that carbon monoxide does not come into your home.