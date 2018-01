LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Trustco Bank in Lake George.

The robbery happened just after 1 p.m. at the branch located at 4066 State Route 9L.

The man is described as being white, wearing a tan color Carhartt style work jacket and dark brown pants. Police say the man is believed to be operating a Ford Bronco that’s either gray or silver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518)-743-2500, option one.