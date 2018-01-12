NY DMV urges drivers to check if their vehicles are affected by expanded recall of Takata airbags

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is encouraging drivers to check if their vehicles are affected by the latest round of Takata airbag recalls.

Toyota and Honda both announced this week that they are adding more than one million vehicles in the United States to the recall list.

“The SaferCar.gov website is a quick and easy way to make sure your car is safe and I urge all New Yorkers to take advantage of this simple tool,” said Terri Egan, Executive Deputy Commissioner of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). “Within minutes, you can learn if there are any recalls that affect your vehicle and find out how to get the necessary repairs or replacements.”

To see if your vehicle is part of the recall, enter your Vehicle Identification Number on the Safetycar.gov website.