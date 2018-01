(NEWS10) – A man who killed his wife with an ax was sentenced on Friday.

Michael Norton will spend 20 years to life in prison.

Last May, Norton killed 52-year-old Sherry Norton in their Hadley home.

He pleaded guilty to murder after police say he confessed to hitting his wife with an ax while they were fighting over a cigarette lighter.

Norton has a history of violence, including a number of domestic violence arrests.