Man accused of having crack cocaine during traffic stop

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Police Department arrested a man they say had drugs during a traffic stop on Ballston Avenue on Wednesday.

Police say Edward Brower, 48, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for DWI and operating a motor vehicle while his privilege to drive was revoked.

Brower is also accused of having more than 10 grams of cociane that was broken down into numerous smaller packets. He’s also accused of having a small amount of concentrated cannabis.

He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI (second offense), seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and other traffic violations.

Brower was arraigned and remanded to Saratoga County Jail.