ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local chiropractor was sentenced on Friday.

Seth Kohl was sentenced to two six-year terms of sex offender probation after he had unlawful sexual contact with multiple patients.

It happened on two separate occasions.

On each occasion, Kohl was accused of having sex with a patient without their consent.

As a result, he will have to forfeit his license as a chiropractor.

Kohl pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges in October.