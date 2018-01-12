1/12 Pet Connection: Parker

PARKER, ~3 year old handsome Smooth Collie/Hound mix, short tri-colored fur, 40 pounds, docked tail.

Energetic, intelligent, Parker does herd so we recommend that any children in the household be over 10 years of age. Parker is good with polite dogs but cannot be placed with cats.

This boy is a nice mid-size dog that would do best in a dog smart, active home–one that hikes, jogs or is willing to do agility and/or obedience training with him. He is not suitable for apartment life.

He still think he is a big puppy…….loads of energy…….but so friendly.

Companion Animal Placement Program 518-376-1043