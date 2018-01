ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman under arrest for attempting to bring a handgun on a flight.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department arrested Haley Leach, 28, of Colorado, after she tried to declare a handgun before checking into her Southwest flight.

Leach doesn’t possess a New York State Pistol Permit and was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

She was later released on $220 cash bail and must appear in court next month.