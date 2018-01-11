Sheriff’s deputy passes away from cancer

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local community mourning the loss of longtime sheriff’s deputy William Marshall.

He passed away from cancer on Tuesday and was seen as a father figure to so many in the community.

“We called him Flash. He would get from point A to point B pretty quickly.”

Billy Marshall was the type of guy you could always depend on. He was a Saratoga County sheriff’s deputy for 34 years then a patrolman in the village of Ballston Spa.

He was more than that. He was a father of five children, with three of his sons following in their dad’s footsteps by taking up careers in law enforcement.

Chad is a sheriff’s deputy, Shane is a Saratoga Springs Police officer, and Cody is a Saratoga Springs Police dispatcher.

“Great father figure to them. Almost like a great father figure for a lot of the younger deputies that were here, he taught them a lot,” Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said.

In reality, Billy mentored hundreds. For years, he led players on the baseball field by coaching summer league.

“He was unorthodox in his methods. He always managed to make us laugh, so it was always a good time playing for him,” Mike Fancher, coached by Marshall on Galway Dukes team, said.

It’s a tough loss for the community but he will be remembered for the way he faced life – strong, with dignity and compassion.

“I’ll just remember him as a good friend,” Sheriff Zurlo said.