Preparations for potential flooding across the Capital Region

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Preparations are underway for potential flooding across the Capital Region this weekend.

Erich Bachmeyer has lived in the flood-prone Stockade section of Schenectady for 13 years, the only time high water forced him out was during hurricane Irene when his now 6-year-old son was born.

“We actually left.”

Even with the threat of an almost springlike rain during January which could cause ice dams and flooding, he’s staying put.

Just feet away from his home, keeping a watchful eye were Schenectady Fire and Rescue Officers monitoring the height of the ice along the Mohawk.

In Waterford, another area prone to flooding, the canal corporation told us they’re keeping eyes on the levels there. They say they lowered the water level was prior to it icing up.

Back in the Stockade, Alicia Volks, who grew up here and was visiting her grandparents, says she’s a bit anxious.

“I’ve seen it where we get a few nice days like this and then all of a sudden it freezes up and the pipes break. Everything is old around here so it’s a worry thing.”

Volks says there is really nothing you can do to protect yourself.

“Kinda just pray.”

Officials are reminding people to clear storm drains and any ice from doorways, garages, and cellar doors to prevent flooding.