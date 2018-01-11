Police: Woman with BAC six times the legal limit facing charges after infant found with severe burns

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is facing a number of charges after a child was found with severe burns to its head.

Police say they were called to a residence on Fremont Street on Friday at 12:30 a.m. for a suspicious noise.

When officers arrived on the scene, they knocked on Stephanie Wilson’s door for approximately 20 minutes without an answer.

Officers said they could hear the sounds of an infant crying from within the apartment.

As police were preparing to enter the apartment, police say Wilson opened the door in an extremely intoxicated state.

Both the infant and Wilson were transported to the hospital.

Police say Wilson had a BAC of 0.477 percent, nearly six times the legal limit.

The infant was treated for second and third-degree burns to its head, all of which were untreated. It is unknown when the baby suffered the injury.

Wilson was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

She was arraigned in Gloversville City Court.