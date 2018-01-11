NY reports first pediatric death from flu this season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Health is urging all New Yorkers to get the flu vaccine.

According to the department, over the past week, cases of influenza rose by 37 percent, and new cases were reported in 61 of the 62 counties.

“Influenza is a significant threat to public health, and we are strongly encouraging anyone who has not already gotten the flu vaccine to get one immediately,” said Dr. Zucker. “Getting vaccinated is not just about protecting yourself, it also protects people around you, including those who are more vulnerable, like babies and young children, older people, and people with certain chronic health conditions.”

Health officials say the state also reported its first influenza-associated pediatric death this season. The death, which took place downstate, was confirmed by the Wadsworth Center, the state’s public health laboratory.

For the past five weeks, influenza has been geographically widespread.

The flu can cause mild to severe illness. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Some people may also have vomiting and diarrhea. People infected with the flu may have respiratory symptoms without a fever.

The CDC recommends that people who are very sick or people who are sick who are at high risk of serious flu complications be treated early with flu antiviral drugs.