ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan recently purchased a home in Arbor Hill.

Once she moves in, Mayor Sheehan will be the first mayor since 1883 to live in Arbor Hill neighborhood.

The house is located on First Street was built in 1857 and will require some major repairs.

Sheehan will start making repairs right away and hopes to begin a full rehabilitation of the house by the end of the spring.