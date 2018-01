Related Coverage Two suspects plead not guilty in connection to Hague market shooting

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man who shot a store clerk four times during a robbery in Queensbury last spring pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges on Thursday.

Vittorio Campano faces 30 years in prison.

He admitted he tried to kill Hague Market owner Jim Rypkema when he shot him multiple times.

Police say Campano stole money from the store, but are unsure of how much.