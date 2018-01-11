Man pleads guilty in fatal hit and run crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused in a deadly hit and run crash in Albany’s Washington Park has pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Jose Martinez, 30, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an incident that resulted in death without reporting it.

Martinez was first arrested when he drove recklessly through an area of Washington Park this time last year and ran over 21-year-old Rajine Martinez while she was walking in the park.

Martinez faces two to six years in prison when he sentenced at the end of next month.