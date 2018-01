GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused of murdering a mother and her daughter pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Bryan Redden, 22, pleaded guilty to killing Crystal Riley, 33, and her 4-year-old daughter Lilly Fraiser back in August.

According to the Post Star, Bryan Redden told authorities that he had “done heroin” and regretted what he had done.

He is likely to serve 44 years to life when he is sentenced.