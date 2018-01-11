IKEA offers discount if you pee on their new ad

By Published: Updated:

DELFT, Netherlands (FOX NEWS) – A new furniture advertisement doubles as a promotional pregnancy test.

This new IKEA ad features a built-in pregnancy test which can lead to savings.

The spot is running in Amelia Magazine, a women’s publication in Sweden.

The page uses standard pregnancy test technology, but, does not feature yes or no symbols.

Instead of the traditional notification system, a coupon for discounted cribs will appear if you’re pregnant.

The promotion is not being offered in the states yet.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s