IKEA offers discount if you pee on their new ad

DELFT, Netherlands (FOX NEWS) – A new furniture advertisement doubles as a promotional pregnancy test.

This new IKEA ad features a built-in pregnancy test which can lead to savings.

The spot is running in Amelia Magazine, a women’s publication in Sweden.

The page uses standard pregnancy test technology, but, does not feature yes or no symbols.

Instead of the traditional notification system, a coupon for discounted cribs will appear if you’re pregnant.

The promotion is not being offered in the states yet.