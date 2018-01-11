Brief January thaw encourages clean up responsibilities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warmer weather gives us a chance to thaw out, but it’s also an opportunity to get in front of the next snow storm.

It’s going to be 51 degrees on Thursday; a completely different climate than it was the past two weeks. We’ve ben cooped up inside, clinging to our heaters for dear life, but soon we can actually move around maybe with just a shirt on for once!

Yes, it’s nice but the reality is that this dream weather isn’t going to last long. So, we have to use this as a chance to get out houses in order.

Important weather preparation reminders during a short January thaw:

Home and Neighborhood

Remove excess snow left in common areas, parking lots, drive ways sidewalks etc.

Remove tree limbs and debris. Check with your municipality on how to handle damaged trees and other debris. (It is your responsibility.)

Clear your vents. Check around vents and gas appliances for snow buildup to prevent malfunctions or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Check your gutters – you could have leaves and snow stuck in a drain from your roof, which will only get clogged when more snow falls, and freezes.

Automobile

Check under your car for rust that may have cracked, catch it now before it spreads.

Check all fluids: oil, transmission, wiper fluid

Check all belts for cracks; if it breaks, you’re stranded

Check your tires for any signs of wear-and-tear. Maybe consider getting new tires before the next snow-storm hits; consider snow or studded tires.

We’ve got warm weather for a few days so enjoy it, but also use it as a chance to get ahead up the winter clean-up before Mother Nature strikes again.