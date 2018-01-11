Albany High School hosts American Red Cross blood drive

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood and platelet shortage and Albany High School is doing their part to help out.

These last few weeks have been particularly challenging locally, because of the snow and sub-zero temperatures causing blood drives to cancel.

Not to mention the severe weather we’ve seen all across the country in recent months.

Seasonal illnesses like the flu are also hampering efforts, keeping donors at home.

On Thursday, students and staff at Albany High School will be rolling up their sleeves to try and make up for local and national shortages.

According to the Red Cross about 20 percent of the blood used in to the United States is actually donated by students.

But in order to donate, students must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent.

Donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds.

Here are a few things to keep in mind if you’re on the fence about donating:

A single donation can save as many as three lives.

Someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds

“O Negative” and “B Negative” are blood types in high demand.

The process of donating only takes about 8-10 minutes.

Besides it’s a great way to kick off your new year with a good deed.

Thursday’s blood drive runs from 8:00 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.