1/11 Pet Connection: Polly

One look and you will fall in love with Polly!

Polly is a 6-year-old, 14 pound female miniature Schnauzer that was surrendered to a shelter when her family did not want her anymore.

Polly is an active dog that needs a fenced in yard. She gets along with other dogs but does chase cats. Loves to be affectionate with anyone she comes across. Who wouldn’t want a dog to cuddle with, go for walks, or drives in a car?

Now when she first meets you, she will likely bark. Don’t worry, once she gets to know you she is a mush! She would be best in a private home rather than an apartment. Great with Kids.

Free to Be Me Rescue 518-956-1804