Vermont poised to approve recreational marijuana

By Published:
In this June 28, 2017, photo, marijuana plants grow at the Desert Grown Farms cultivation facility in Las Vegas. If you smoked pot and want to go to war, it’s not a big deal anymore. As more states eliminate penalties for marijuana use, the U.S. Army is granting hundreds of waivers to enlist people who consumed in their youth _ as long as they realize they can’t do so again in the military. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is poised to become the first in the country to authorize the recreational use of marijuana by an act of the Legislature rather than via a citizen referendum.

The Senate is expected Wednesday to approve legislation that would legalize the possession of up to one ounce of marijuana and possessing two mature marijuana plants or four immature plants.

But the legislation does not contain a mechanism to regulate the production and sale of marijuana.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has said he would sign the bill.

Vermont would become the ninth state to pass recreational use of marijuana. But the other states approved recreational use of marijuana by referendum.

Some legalization advocates are already pushing lawmakers to pass a law to regulate the sale of marijuana.

