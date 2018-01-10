Rensselaer County Executive details Hoosick Falls PFOA plan

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Newly elected Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin gave his state of the county address Wednesday morning.

He addressed some hot topic issues for the area, including what to do about finding a clean water source for Hoosick Falls.

McLaughlin says the best way to get clean water to Hoosick Falls is to tap into the Tomhannock Reservoir. The water source is about 15 miles away from Hoosick Falls and he says the water line would go along Route 7.

People in Hoosick Falls have been plagued with water contamination for years now. The solution right now is a carbon filter.

McLaughlin has a more permanent plan.

“I firmly believe the answer is the Tomhannock River.”

He announced his intent to build a water line from the reservoir, along Route 7, and to the town and village during his state of the county speech.

“If you want to heal those towns and you want to remove that stigma then I think you’ve really got to get a new public water source.”

He told NEWS10 ABC afterward that although it sounds like a daunting project, he thinks it can be done.

“It’s not that big of a project in the grand scheme of things it’s a pretty straight line up route 7.”

Some in Hoosick Falls aren’t so sure saying it’s frustrating that there haven’t been any meetings locally to talk about this option or the problems that surround the idea.

Many are asking where the money for such a project would come from.

McLaughlin has a plan for that too.

“Is it expensive? Sure, of course, it’s expensive. There’s federal and state money there to do it.”

He says maintaining the current filters could cost even more.

“You are going to spend over the long run more than $50 million.”

People in Hoosick Falls are also concerned that right now they are getting non-detectable levels of PFOA in their water. With a new source from the reservoirs, there could be trace amounts.

Although McLaughlin sees the reservoir as one of the options that should be strongly studied, he would consider any permanent source that’s safe, clean, and reliable.

Mayor Robert Allen issued this statement:

“I was glad to see Hoosick Falls discussed in County Executive McLaughlin’s speech today, and was not surprised, as Mr. McLaughlin has long been a vocal advocate for our area. The idea of drawing water from the Tomhannock Reservoir is definitely an interesting one, and one that has been floated by many people. I think we both are committed to making sure the right decision is made to this very complicated issue, and I am happy this is on our County Executive’s radar. This is likely one of many options for our future water source, and I think the entire community is eager to hear what the possibilities will be, and that is why we are looking forward to the company’s alternate water supply report that DEC has directed them to produce, which hopefully will occur in the coming weeks. I have gotten to know Mr. McLaughlin and seen firsthand his strong concern for our Village, and I look forward to working with him in the months ahead.”